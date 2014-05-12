May 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower Swedbank Sjuharad AB

Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date August 19, 2019

Coupon 3-Month Stibor + 75bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date May 19, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's MTN programme

ISIN SE0005962198

