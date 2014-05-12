May 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date March 15, 2023

Coupon 1.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.831

Spread 11 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 35.9 basis points

Over the 1.5 pct February 2023 DBR

Payment Date May 19, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Banca Akros, Credit Agricole CIB, Dekabank, DZ and Rabobank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 15 cents

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN XS1068872925

