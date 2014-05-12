May 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Pearson PLC
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date May 19, 2021
Coupon 1.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.391
Spread 72 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date May 19, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, JP Morgan & RBS
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
