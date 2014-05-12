BRIEF-Kuwait's Abyaar Real Estate Development FY loss widens
March 19 Abyaar Real Estate Development Company :
May 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 75 million Turkish Lira
Maturity Date July 25, 2019
Coupon 8.5 pct
Issue price 98.999
Payment Date May 21, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Nordea and TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 300 million
Turkish Lira when fungible
ISIN XS0995130712
DUBAI, March 19 Stock markets in the Gulf may trade sideways on Sunday as investors lack fresh cues from overseas markets and await first- quarter corporate earnings before taking large new positions.
BEIJING, March 19 China will control rapid flows of bank credit to the property sector to help contain risks, the head of the country's top economic planning agency said on Sunday.