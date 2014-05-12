May 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 300 million sterling

Maturity Date May 21, 2021

Coupon 3-Month Libor + 20bp

Issue price par

Discount Margin 3-Month Libor + 20bp

Payment Date May 23, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC & RBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1068966073

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)