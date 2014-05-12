May 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.

Borrower GDF SUEZ SA

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 1.2 billion euro

Maturity Date May 19, 2020

Coupon 1.375 pct

Issue price 99.345

Reoffer price 99.345

Yield 1.490 pct

Spread 42 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 84.1bp

Over the 3.25 pct 2020 DBR

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 1.3 billion euro

Maturity Date May 19, 2026

Coupon 2.375 pct

Issue price 98.494

Reoffer price 98.494

Yield 2.522 pct

Spread 60 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 105.6bp

Over the 1.75 pct 2024 DBR

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date May 19, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Citi, BBVA, BNP Paribas, Mitsubishi, Natixis,

Societe Generale CIB, BAML, Commerzbank, CSFB, Intesa, KBC, RBS,

Unicredit

Ratings A1 (Moody's)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)