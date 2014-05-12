BRIEF-Kuwait's Abyaar Real Estate Development FY loss widens
May 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.
Borrower GDF SUEZ SA
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 1.2 billion euro
Maturity Date May 19, 2020
Coupon 1.375 pct
Issue price 99.345
Reoffer price 99.345
Yield 1.490 pct
Spread 42 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 84.1bp
Over the 3.25 pct 2020 DBR
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 1.3 billion euro
Maturity Date May 19, 2026
Coupon 2.375 pct
Issue price 98.494
Reoffer price 98.494
Yield 2.522 pct
Spread 60 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 105.6bp
Over the 1.75 pct 2024 DBR
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date May 19, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Citi, BBVA, BNP Paribas, Mitsubishi, Natixis,
Societe Generale CIB, BAML, Commerzbank, CSFB, Intesa, KBC, RBS,
Unicredit
Ratings A1 (Moody's)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
DUBAI, March 19 Stock markets in the Gulf may trade sideways on Sunday as investors lack fresh cues from overseas markets and await first- quarter corporate earnings before taking large new positions.
BEIJING, March 19 China will control rapid flows of bank credit to the property sector to help contain risks, the head of the country's top economic planning agency said on Sunday.