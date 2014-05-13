European shares hold on to gains as US rate decision nears - For more see the LiveMarkets blog
May 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Tokyo Metropolitan Government
Issue Amount $1.0 billion
Maturity Date May 20, 2019
Coupon 2.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.958
Yield 2.134 pct
Spread 38 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date May 20, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BAML, Barclays, Goldman Sachs & Nomura
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
* Jaroslaw Grzywinski has been appointed a temporary CEO of the company for the period no longer than 3 months as of March 15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, March 15 A group of 17 Republicans in Congress signed a resolution on Wednesday vowing to seek "economically viable" ways to stave off global warming, possibly putting them on a collision course with President Donald Trump who has called climate change a hoax.