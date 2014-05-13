May 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank

Guarantor Federal republic of Germany

Issue Amount 115 million Turkish lira

Maturity Date May 23, 2022

Coupon 9.375 pct

Issue price 100.847

Payment Date May 21, 2014

Lead Manager(s) RBC CM, BNP Paribas, Danske Bank, Deutsche Bank,

HSBC, TD Securities & ZKB

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.875 pct (1.575 pct selling & 0.3 pct m&u)

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

