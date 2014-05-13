May 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank
Guarantor Federal republic of Germany
Issue Amount 115 million Turkish lira
Maturity Date May 23, 2022
Coupon 9.375 pct
Issue price 100.847
Payment Date May 21, 2014
Lead Manager(s) RBC CM, BNP Paribas, Danske Bank, Deutsche Bank,
HSBC, TD Securities & ZKB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.875 pct (1.575 pct selling & 0.3 pct m&u)
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
