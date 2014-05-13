May 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Sparebank 1 SMN

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date May 20, 2019

Coupon 1.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.78

Yield 1.546 pct

Spread 70 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date May 14, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Citi, Commerzbank & DZ

Ratings A2 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

