May 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date September 15, 2025
Coupon 2.75 pct
Issue price 107.681
Reoffer price 107.681
Spread 53.6 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 1.75 pct February 2024 DBR
Payment Date May 22, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB & Societe Generale CIB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 4.85 billion euro
when fungible
Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0807336077
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)