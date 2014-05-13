May 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Telefonica Emisiones, S.A.U.

Guarantor Telefonica, S.A.

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date May 27, 2022

Coupon 2.242 pct

Issue price Par

Spread 88 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 121.6bp

Over the 2.0 pct January 2022 DBR

Payment Date May 27, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BayernLB, BNP Paribas, Citi, Commerzbank, Credit Suisse,

Lloyds & Mitsubishi

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's), BBB (S&P),

BBB+ (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1069430368

