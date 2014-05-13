May 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Veneto Banca SCPA
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date May 20, 2019
Coupon 4.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.556
Reoffer yield 4.10 pct
Spread 326 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 356.7bp
Over the 2019 OBL
Payment Date May 20, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, Deutsche Bank, Natixis & Banca Aletti
Ratings BB (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
ISIN XS1069508494
