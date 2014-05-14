May 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower COOP Genossenschaft

Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date June 16, 2021

Coupon 0.875 pct

Issue price 101.023

Payment Date June 16, 2014

Lead Manager(s) UBS & ZKB

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0244653520

