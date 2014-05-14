BRIEF-PBT Group appoints Pierre de Wet as chief executive
* Announces appointment of Pierre de Wet as CEO, Tony Taylor and Cheree Dyers as an independent non-exec directors
May 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Linde Finance B.V.
Guarantor Linde Aktiengesellschaft
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date May 22, 2024
Coupon 1.875 pct
Issue price 98.841
Reoffer price 98.841
Yield 2.004 pct
Spread 40 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 61.8 basis points
Over the 1.75 pct February 15, 2024 DBR
Payment Date May 22, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank and ING
Ratings A3 (Moody's) and A (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1069836077
* Issues bond loan of 500 million Swedish crowns ($56.78 million)
TORONTO, March 17 Canada's main stock index turned negative in midmorning trading on Friday as losses among financial and consumer shares outweighed gains for some gold miners and other natural resource companies from an uptick in commodity prices.