May 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Aevis Holding SA
Issue Amount 125 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date June 4, 2019
Coupon 2.75 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 2.75 pct
Spread 245 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid Swaps
Payment Date June 4, 2014
Lead Manager(s) UBS
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
ISIN CH0240109592
