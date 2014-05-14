BRIEF-Fantasia Holdings profit for year decreases 24.1 pct
* Group's profit for year decreased by 24.1 pct from RMB1.403 billion in 2015 to RMB1.064 billion in 2016
May 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Rabobank Nederland
Issue Amount 2.0 billion euro
Maturity Date May 26, 2026
Coupon 2.5 pct
Issue price 99.74
Reoffer price 99.74
Spread 140 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the Mid-swaps, equivalent to 167.8 bp
Over the 3.25 pct July 2021 DBR
Payment Date May 26, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BAML, Nomura, Rabo and UBS
Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing Amsterdam
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
ISIN XS1069772082
WASHINGTON, March 17 U.S. Republicans' proposed healthcare plan to unravel Obamacare likely will be changed to adjust its tax credits to help older Americans buy health insurance coverage, two Republican lawmakers said on Friday.
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 17 Italy would be unwise to undo labour market reforms passed by former prime minister Matteo Renzi, Angel Gurría, the head of the Organisation of Economic Co-operation and Development said on Friday just before a meeting of G20 finance chiefs.