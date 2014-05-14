BRIEF-PBT Group appoints Pierre de Wet as chief executive
* Announces appointment of Pierre de Wet as CEO, Tony Taylor and Cheree Dyers as an independent non-exec directors
May 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 200 million sterling
Maturity Date February 1, 2019
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 98.056
Reoffer price 98.056
Spread 20 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.5 pct March 2019 UKT
Payment Date May 23, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, JP Morgan, Royal Bank of Scotland and Scotia
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
The issue size will total 2.7billion sterling when fungible
ISIN XS0881488430
* Issues bond loan of 500 million Swedish crowns ($56.78 million)
TORONTO, March 17 Canada's main stock index turned negative in midmorning trading on Friday as losses among financial and consumer shares outweighed gains for some gold miners and other natural resource companies from an uptick in commodity prices.