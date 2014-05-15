May 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 100 million sterling
Maturity Date February 01, 2019
Coupon 1.5 pct
Reoffer price 98.077
Spread 20 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.5 pcr Due 2019 UKT
Payment Date May 30, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays & Societe Generale CIB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 1.8 billion sterling
When fungible
ISIN XS0881488430
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)