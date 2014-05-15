May 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 225 million sterling

Maturity Date January 15, 2018

Coupon 1.375 pct

Issue price 98.977

Reoffer price 98.977

Spread 22 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct March 2018 UKT

Payment Date May 30, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Goldman Sachs International and

Standard Chartered Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 2.475 billion

sterling when fungible

ISIN XS0872706881

