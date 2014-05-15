May 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 250 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date May 24, 2023
Coupon 3.25 pct
Issue price 104.2
Payment Date June 2, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Nordea Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.675 pct (selling) and 0.325 pct (M&U)
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 750 million
Norwegian crown when fungible
ISIN XS0933581802
