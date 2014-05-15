May 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond incresed on Thursday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 100 million Turkish Lira

Maturity Date September 5, 2022

Coupon Zero

Issue price 48

Reoffer price 48

Yield 9.283 pct

Payment Date May 30, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 600 million

Turkish Lira when fungible

ISIN XS0318345971

