BRIEF-China Resources Land reports FY consol revenue of HK$109.33 bln
* Consolidated revenue for year 2016 amounted to HK$109.33 billion, up by 5.2%
May 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond incresed on Thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 100 million Turkish Lira
Maturity Date September 5, 2022
Coupon Zero
Issue price 48
Reoffer price 48
Yield 9.283 pct
Payment Date May 30, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 600 million
Turkish Lira when fungible
ISIN XS0318345971
* FY net interest income HK$3.66 billion versus HK$3.35 billion
* FY net interest income HK$3.64 billion versus HK$3.34 billion