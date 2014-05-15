BRIEF-Dah Sing Financial FY net profit HK$1.89 billion
* FY net interest income HK$3.66 billion versus HK$3.35 billion
May 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower FMS Wertmanagement
Guarantor Financial Market Stabilisation fund of the
Federal Republic of Germany (SoFFin)
Issue Amount 100 million sterling
Maturity Date December 07, 2018
Coupon 1.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.986
Spread 45 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct Due 2018 UKT
Payment Date May 22, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Nomura, RBS & ScotiaBank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes The issue size will total 350 million sterling
When fungible
Temporary ISIN XS1070100760
Permanent ISIN XS1052681902
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* FY net interest income HK$3.66 billion versus HK$3.35 billion
* FY net interest income HK$3.64 billion versus HK$3.34 billion
SAN FRANCISCO, March 21 Airbnb, the online marketplace for short-term lodging, is expanding its business in China, hoping to spur growth in the world's most populous country and a major tourist destination.