May 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Bremer Landesbank Capital Markets Plc

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date May 23, 2022

Coupon 1.3 pct

Issue price 99.71

Reoffer price 99.71

Yield 1.339 pct

Payment Date May 23, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Bremer LB

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Bremen

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme

ISIN DE000BRL3223

