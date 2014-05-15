May 15(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 300 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date January 17, 2018

Coupon 2.5 pct

Reoffer price 101.861

Payment Date June 4, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Daiwa Capital Markets & Nordea Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 10

Full fees 0.100 (m&u)

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 1.6 billion Norwegian crown

when fungible

Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0875329848

