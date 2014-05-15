BRIEF-Yinyi Real Estate unit to raise 25 pct stake in edu investment management firm
* Says its wholly owned estate unit plans to use 44.3 million yuan to raise 25 percent stake in Ningbo-based edu investment management firm, up from 0 percent
May 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion Czech crown
Maturity Date June 05, 2034
Coupon 3-Month Pibor + 20 bp
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date June 05, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Societe Generale CIB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Governing Law English
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Says its wholly owned estate unit plans to use 44.3 million yuan to raise 25 percent stake in Ningbo-based edu investment management firm, up from 0 percent
* News appearing in section of social media stating impending resignation of MD & CEO of bank, is false, speculative Source text: http://bit.ly/2nQoJI8 Further company coverage:
To access the newsletter, copy the following link and paste it in a web browser: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_03222017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:30 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to speak at 23rd conference of Auditor Generals of Commonwealth Nations in New Delhi 10:30 am: DIPP Secretary Ramesh Abh