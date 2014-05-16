May 16(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Friday.
Borrower Stadshypotek AB (publ)
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date May 23, 2019
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 12bp
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 12bp
Payment Date May 23, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & Credit Agricole CIB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Dublin
Denoms (K) 100-1
