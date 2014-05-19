BRIEF-Tepco to link up with Intel to manage power grids in Asia and Africa -Nikkei
May 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Monday.
Borrower Caterpillar International Finance
Guarantor Caterpillar Financial Services
Issue Amount 450 million euro
Maturity Date September 27, 2017
Coupon 3 month Euribor + 33 basis points
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3 month Euribor + 33 basis points
Payment Date May 27, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Royal Bank of Scotland and Societe Generale CIB
Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law New York
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1071374679
* Titan Medical reports financial results for fiscal year ended December 31, 2016
* Divestco Inc- Entered into a secured loan with BC-OSB Holdings Ltd. for $6.0 million with an initial draw of $5.0 million, repayable September 15, 2020