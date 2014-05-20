BRIEF-Suzhou New District Hi-Tech scraps asset acquisition plan
March 22 Suzhou New District Hi-Tech Industrial Co Ltd
May 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen (Helaba)
****
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date May 26, 2017
Coupon 0.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.881
Reoffer Yield 0.415 pct
Spread 7 basis points
Underlying govt bond Through Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 28.8bp
Over the 0.5 pct April 2017 OBL
****
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date May 27, 2021
Coupon 1.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.599
Reoffer Yield 1.185 pct
Spread 3 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 43.2bp
Over the 2.5 pct January 2021 DBR
****
Common Terms
Payment Date May 27, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Citi, Deutsche Bank, Helaba, HSBC,
Societe Generale CIB, UBS and Unicredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody's) and AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
ZURICH/LONDON, March 22 Swiss banking software and services provider Avaloq has got a 300 million Swiss franc ($300 million) injection from private equity firm Warburg Pincus in what the group described as a first step towards a potential public listing.
* Sale of Craftsman brand to help satisfy capital needs this year