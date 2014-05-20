BRIEF-Suzhou New District Hi-Tech scraps asset acquisition plan
March 22 Suzhou New District Hi-Tech Industrial Co Ltd
May 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF)
Issue Amount 3.0 billion euro
Maturity Date June 27, 2024
Coupon 1.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.441
Reoffer Yield 1.811 pct
Spread 19 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 44.7bp
Over the 1.75 pct February 2024
Payment Date May 27, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley and Nomura
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's), AA (S&P),
AA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
ISIN EU000A1G0BQ0
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
March 22 Suzhou New District Hi-Tech Industrial Co Ltd
ZURICH/LONDON, March 22 Swiss banking software and services provider Avaloq has got a 300 million Swiss franc ($300 million) injection from private equity firm Warburg Pincus in what the group described as a first step towards a potential public listing.
* Sale of Craftsman brand to help satisfy capital needs this year