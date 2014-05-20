May 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Carlsberg Breweries

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date May 28, 2024

Coupon 2.5 pct

Reoffer price 98.991

Reoffer Yield 2.616 pct

Spread 102 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 126.40bp

Over the 1.75 pct February 2024 DBR

Payment Date May 28, 2014

Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan, Musi, Nomura, Royal bank of Scotland and Unicredit

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's) and BBB (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1071713470

