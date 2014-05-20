BRIEF-Bank of Baroda says co has alloted bonds on private placement basis
* Says allotment of additional tier i basel iii compliant bonds on private placement basis Source text: http://bit.ly/2nmtRWH Further company coverage:
May 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Kommunalbanken Norway (KBN)
Issue Amount $1.0 billion
Maturity Date May 28, 2019
Coupon 1.75 pct
Reoffer price Par
Spread 12 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 22.65bp
Over the 1.625 pct April 2019 UST
Payment Date May 28, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Daiwa Capital Markets, Goldman Sachs International,
JP Morgan and Royal Bank of Canada Capital Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Full fees 12.5 cents
Denoms (K) 100-2
Listing Lux
* Says board sets fixed assets investment plan of 7.3 billion yuan ($1.06 billion) in 2017
* Mandates BofA Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Commerzbank, HSBC, J.P. Morgan and UniCredit Bank to arrange investor meetings for issuance of Basel III compliant USD denominated subordinated notes Source text for Eikon: