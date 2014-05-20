BRIEF-Bank of Baroda says co has alloted bonds on private placement basis
* Says allotment of additional tier i basel iii compliant bonds on private placement basis Source text: http://bit.ly/2nmtRWH Further company coverage:
May 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a Multi tranche priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Deutsche Bank
****
Tranche 1
Issue Amount $1.25 billion
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 6.25 pct
Issue price 100.012
Spread 435.8
Denoms (K) 200
ISIN XS1071551474
****
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 1.75 billion euro
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 6.0 pct
Issue price 100.011
Spread 469.8
Denoms (K) 100
ISIN DE000DB7XHP3
****
Tranche 3
Issue Amount 650 million euro
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 7.125 pct
Issue price 100.016
Spread 425.7
Denoms (K) 100
ISIN XS1071551391
****
Common Terms
Payment Date May 27, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Banca IMI, Barclays, Commerzbank,
Danske Bank, ING, Lloyds Bank, Raiffeisen Bank
International, Santander GBM, Societe Generale CIB,
UBS and Unicredit
Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Governing Law German
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Says allotment of additional tier i basel iii compliant bonds on private placement basis Source text: http://bit.ly/2nmtRWH Further company coverage:
* Says board sets fixed assets investment plan of 7.3 billion yuan ($1.06 billion) in 2017
* Mandates BofA Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Commerzbank, HSBC, J.P. Morgan and UniCredit Bank to arrange investor meetings for issuance of Basel III compliant USD denominated subordinated notes Source text for Eikon: