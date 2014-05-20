May 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a Multi tranche priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Deutsche Bank

****

Tranche 1

Issue Amount $1.25 billion

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 6.25 pct

Issue price 100.012

Spread 435.8

Denoms (K) 200

ISIN XS1071551474

****

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 1.75 billion euro

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 6.0 pct

Issue price 100.011

Spread 469.8

Denoms (K) 100

ISIN DE000DB7XHP3

****

Tranche 3

Issue Amount 650 million euro

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 7.125 pct

Issue price 100.016

Spread 425.7

Denoms (K) 100

ISIN XS1071551391

****

Common Terms

Payment Date May 27, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Banca IMI, Barclays, Commerzbank,

Danske Bank, ING, Lloyds Bank, Raiffeisen Bank

International, Santander GBM, Societe Generale CIB,

UBS and Unicredit

Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Governing Law German

