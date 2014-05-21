BRIEF-Zhongtian Urban Dev plans to boost financial holding unit's capital
March 16 Zhongtian Urban Development Group Co Ltd
May 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower BMW Finance NV
Guarantor BMW AG
Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date November 28, 2016
Coupon 3 month Stibor + 28 basis points
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date May 28, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Denoms (M) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
* CFO Gruell says synergies from merger with RZB will come more from reduced funding costs than from operational costs
* Announces partial prepayment of S$50.0 million of 5-year transferable term loan facility granted under facility agreement