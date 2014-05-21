BRIEF-Zhongtian Urban Dev plans to boost financial holding unit's capital
March 16 Zhongtian Urban Development Group Co Ltd
May 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Agence Francaise De Developpement (AFD)
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date May 28, 2026
Coupon 2.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.844
Yield 2.265 pct
Spread 14 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the interpolated OAT (April 2026 and October 2027)
Payment Date May 28, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Goldman Sachs International,
Natixis and HSBC
Ratings AA (S&P) and AA (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
March 16 Zhongtian Urban Development Group Co Ltd
* CFO Gruell says synergies from merger with RZB will come more from reduced funding costs than from operational costs
* Announces partial prepayment of S$50.0 million of 5-year transferable term loan facility granted under facility agreement