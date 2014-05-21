May 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Xefin Lux S.C.A.

Issue Amount 325 million euro

Maturity Date June 1, 2019

Coupon 3 month Euribor + 375bp

Issue price Par

Payment Date June 3, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs, Credit Agricole CIB,

Morgan Stanley and Unicredit

Ratings Ba3 (Moody's) and BB (S&P)

Listing Lux and Euro MTF

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law New York

RegS ISIN XS1071440991

144A ISIN XS1071442005

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)