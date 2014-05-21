Banca IFIS sees break-even for Interbanca in 2017
MILAN, March 16 Banca IFIS, an Italian lender specialising in bad loan management, said on Thursday it expected newly acquired Interbanca to reach break-even this year.
May 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 50 million Turkish lira
Maturity Date April 3, 2018
Coupon 5.75 pct
Issue price 91.693
Payment Date June 6, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Nordea & TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 650 million Turkish lira
when fungible
ISIN XS0877809375
