May 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 50 million Turkish lira

Maturity Date April 3, 2018

Coupon 5.75 pct

Issue price 91.693

Payment Date June 6, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Nordea & TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 650 million Turkish lira

when fungible

ISIN XS0877809375

