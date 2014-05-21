Banca IFIS sees break-even for Interbanca in 2017
MILAN, March 16 Banca IFIS, an Italian lender specialising in bad loan management, said on Thursday it expected newly acquired Interbanca to reach break-even this year.
May 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Corporacion Andina De Fomento (CAF)
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date May 29, 2021
Coupon 1.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.727
Yield 1.917 pct
Spread 75 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 115bp
over the January 2021 DBR
Payment Date May 29, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BBVA, Credit Agricole CIB, Credit Suisse,
Deutsche Bank & HSBC
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),
AA- (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
COLOMBO, March 16 Sri Lankan shares hit a one-year closing low on Thursday, falling for an eighth straight session, as concerns the central bank would raise rates next week weighed on sentiment after the International Monetary Fund urged it to tighten monetary policy.
LONDON, March 16 Germany’s largest sports betting group Tipico has managed to secure the largest pricing reduction in Europe’s leveraged loan market, shaving 300bp off of the interest, banking sources said.