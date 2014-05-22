May 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Bayerische Landesbank (BayernLB)

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date May 27, 2024

Coupon 2.125 pct

Issue price 100.58

Reoffer price 100.58

Yield 2.06 pct

Payment Date May 27, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BLB

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN DE000BLB2TB5

