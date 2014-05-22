BRIEF-Moody's says potential Freddie, Fannie reforms likely to have wide-reaching implications
May 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Bayerische Landesbank (BayernLB)
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date May 27, 2024
Coupon 2.125 pct
Issue price 100.58
Reoffer price 100.58
Yield 2.06 pct
Payment Date May 27, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BLB
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN DE000BLB2TB5
