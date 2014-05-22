BRIEF-Moody's says potential Freddie, Fannie reforms likely to have wide-reaching implications
* Moody's: potential Freddie, Fannie reforms likely to have wide-reaching implications
May 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Groupama SA
Issue Amount 1.1 billion euro
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 6.375 pct
Reoffer price Par
Spread 477 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps
Payment Date May 28, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Citi, Deutsche Bank and HSBC
Ratings BB (Fitch)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
ISIN FR0011896513
