BRIEF-Kroger says names Joe Grieshaber president of Fred Meyer Stores
* Kroger names Joe Grieshaber president of Fred Meyer Stores, Dan De La Rosa president of Columbus division
Grosvenor Place CLO II B.V.
For the full text of this story please click the following link:
* Kroger names Joe Grieshaber president of Fred Meyer Stores, Dan De La Rosa president of Columbus division
NEW YORK, March 20 Trading in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc's shares and options surged last week ahead of a report that the natural-foods retailer was the subject of merger talks, raising questions about whether news of a possible deal was leaked.
* Moody's: potential Freddie, Fannie reforms likely to have wide-reaching implications