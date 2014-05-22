BRIEF-Moody's says potential Freddie, Fannie reforms likely to have wide-reaching implications
May 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 50 million Brazilian Real
Maturity Date January 25, 2016
Coupon 6.0 pct
Issue price 95.929
Payment Date June 6, 2014
Lead Manager(s) HSBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 500 million Brazilian Real when fungible
RegS ISIN XS0876113373
144A ISIN US29878TCE29
