May 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Landeskreditbank Baden-Wuerttemberg Foerderbank (LBank)
Guarantor Federal State of Baden-Wurttemberg
Issue Amount $2.0 billion
Maturity Date June 1, 2016
Coupon 0.5 pct
Issue price 99.905
Reoffer price 99.905
Yield 0.548 pct
Spread 4 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps
Payment Date May 30, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank, RBC CM and Unicredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)