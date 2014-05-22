May 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower International Bank for Reconstruction and

Development (IBRD)

Issue Amount 100 million Brazilian Real

Maturity Date March 2, 2017

Coupon 9.5 pct

Reoffer price 98.1

Yield 9.853 pct

Payment Date May 30, 2014

Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan Securities Plc

Ratings Aaa (Moody's) and AAA (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees 0.1875 pct (M&U)

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 540 million Brazilian Real

when fungible

ISIN XS0490455069

