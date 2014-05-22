BRIEF-Moody's says potential Freddie, Fannie reforms likely to have wide-reaching implications
* Moody's: potential Freddie, Fannie reforms likely to have wide-reaching implications
May 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower International Bank for Reconstruction and
Development (IBRD)
Issue Amount 100 million Brazilian Real
Maturity Date March 2, 2017
Coupon 9.5 pct
Reoffer price 98.1
Yield 9.853 pct
Payment Date May 30, 2014
Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan Securities Plc
Ratings Aaa (Moody's) and AAA (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees 0.1875 pct (M&U)
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 540 million Brazilian Real
when fungible
ISIN XS0490455069
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Moody's: potential Freddie, Fannie reforms likely to have wide-reaching implications
* CEO Curtis M. Stevens' total compensation for 2016 was $5.5 million versus $3.8 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2n16iQU) Further company coverage:
* Oil prices fall on concerns of growing U.S. output (Updates to close of European markets)