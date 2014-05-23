May 23(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 100 million Brazilian real
Maturity Date March 15, 2016
Coupon 6.0 pct
Issue price 94.025
Yield 9.766 pct
Payment Date May 30, 2014
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees 0.1875 pct (m&u)
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 1.4 billion Brazilian real
when fungible
ISIN XS0875150871
