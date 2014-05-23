BRIEF-National Real Estate Bank for Development FY profit falls
May 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Nykredit Realkredit A/S
Issue Amount 600 million euro
Maturity Date June 3, 2036
Coupon 4.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.994
Reoffer Yield 4.001 pct
Spread 285 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 325.18bp
Over the 2.5 pct Jan 2021 DBR
Payment Date June 3, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, JPMorgan, Natixis, Nykredit
Markets and Unicredit
Ratings A (S&P) and A (Fitch)
Listing Ireland
Full fees Undisclosed
Governing Law English
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS1073143932
