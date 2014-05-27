May 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Eurofima Europaeische Gesellsch Die Finang Von Eisl
Issue Amount 280 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date June 30, 2021
Coupon 0.625 pct
Issue price 100.921
Reoffer price 100.1710
Yield 0.6 pct
Spread 5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Through Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 20 basis points
Over the Govt
Payment Date June 30, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse and ZKB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
Notes Launched under the issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN CH0245536799
