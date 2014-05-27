May 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 100 million sterling

Maturity Date December 7, 2017

Coupon 4.125 pct

Reoffer price 108.422

Spread 51 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 1.75 pct January 2017 UKT

Payment Date June 12, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 1.1 billion sterling when fungible

ISIN XS0434040167

