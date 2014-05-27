May 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 50 million Turkish Lira
Maturity Date July 31, 2017
Coupon 7.0 pct
Issue price 96.868
Reoffer price 95.6805
Yield 5.609 pct
Payment Date June 6, 2014
Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.375 pct (Selling 1.1875 pct and M&U 18.75c)
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
The issue size will total 160 million Turkish Lira when fungible
ISIN XS0956262033
