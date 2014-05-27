May 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower FMS Wertmanagement
Guarantor Financial Market Stabilisation Fund of
the Federal Republic of Germany (SoFFin)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date January 27, 2019
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 5bp
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 5bp
Payment Date June 3, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs International, J.P. Morgan, Natixis
& UniCredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN DE000A11QBV2
