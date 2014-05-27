May 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Bankinter SA

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date June 10, 2019

Coupon 1.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.588

Reoffer yield 1.837 pct

Spread 108 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent o 141bp

Over the OBL #169

Payment Date June 10, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Bankinter, Barclays, BBVA, Natixis and Royal

Bank of Scotland

Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)

Full fees Undisclosed

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)